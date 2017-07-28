Essential boasts the picture quality of its smartphone camera

Essential recently announced that its smartphone release is just a few weeks away. Meanwhile, a blog post from the company has shown up that comprises details of technical aspects of the smartphone's dual-camera.

The post comes from the Essential's imaging expert Yazhu Ling. It gives a detailed insight of operation and image processing of the camera of the smartphone explaining that it uses a combination of RGB color data and details from the monochromatic version of the same picture. This not only maintains a high resolution for the picture but also reduces noise substantially.

Ling mentioned, "When taking a still picture, Essential Phone activates both cameras at once. The monochrome and color images are then fused to create a final photograph with rich, deep clarity, We were not willing to sacrifice image-quality in low light which is a common point of frustration for many people who rely on their phone's camera. In a nifty bit of engineering, we were able to accomplish both those goals."

Huawei's Honor 8 used a similar technique to capture good quality images.

Ling wrote that the team worked relentlessly on the smartphone camera since last October to come up with a device that offers uncompromising picture quality.

Ling described the process subjective tuning process that supposedly took months to develop the camera. "Our subjective tuning process began in January 2017, and during that time, we have gone through 15 major tuning iterations, along with countless smaller tuning patches and bug fixes. We have captured and reviewed more than 20,000 pictures and videos, and are adding more of them to our database every day." Ling explained.

We will only get to understand the picture quality from Essential way better once we get hands on it. It would be interesting to see how the devices turn up against iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8.