Essential's patent has an uncanny resemblance with the Vivo Apex

Essential, the company founded by Android's former CEO Andy Rubin, is back in the news for its newly leaked patent. The patent is said to be granted to the company in 2017 after having filed it in 2016.

The patent shows a pop-up camera with depict diagrams and how the phone will shape up. The documents also describe how the new camera design will operate. The concept looks similar to what Vivo showcased at the MWC 2018 dubbed as the Apex.

Interestingly. the pop-up camera isn't the only common thing between the two. Essential's patent also shows a near bezel-less display with a notch on top of the screen. The patent is labeled as a method to maximize the screen size by removing the front camera from the panel and place it within the unit which extends out from the inside.

The only difference between Vivo Apex's camera and Essential's concept is that the camera pops up from different sides of the frame.

Essential's focus is on saving the screen real estate and enable users to make use of the bigger display in a small form factor. The new camera design will help the company achieve what they have been aiming for.

The inbuilt camera is one way to achieve this, but the company also has an alternate plan. According to the patent, the front-facing camera could be crammed within the display as a camera icon which would take photos and videos when tapped.

There is a huge possibility that the company might not go ahead with either of the camera implementations and might go ahead with some other way to incorporate the front-facing shooter.

Back in May 2017, the company unveiled and the PH-1 and reviewers got the chance to get their hands on the device. Many of them were dissatisfied with the performance of the camera. The smartphone delivered an average camera experience.

The since then the company has been poised for upgrading the camera functionality of the device. Now Essential has started rolling out yet another camera update that adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) functionality to the camera.

The Auto-HDR mode which has been lacking since the launch of the device has been the primary addition. The new update will also include several general stability fixes. As the name suggests, the new feature will automatically recognize optimum conditions and users won't have to manually flip a toggle to take HDR photos.