Essential PH-1 will now sell for $200 less!

The developers of Essential PH-1 had very strong opinion regarding their product which now seems to have diminished just a couple of months after the shipping of the device began. The price of Essential PH-1 has been slashed by $200 (approx. Rs. 13,000) and the device now starts from a basic price of $499 (approx. Rs. 32472).

Moreover, the brand is also offering a Friends and Family discount coupon of $200 to existing customers. The coupon can be used for availing a discount on a new device or for purchasing a 360-degree camera add-on.

The brand's blog read, "At Essential, one of our driving principles is that premium craftsmanship and the latest technologies shouldn't be for the few. We could have created a massive TV campaign to capture your attention, but we think making it easier for people to get their hands on our first products is a better way to get to know us."

The smartphone was introduced as a challenging contender against Apple's iPhone and Google's Pixel handsets. Essential had priced its smartphones too steeply to rival against well-established brands in the global market. Although, Essential PH1 offers a great design and innovative bezel-less display, $699 (approx. Rs. 45487) was still a far-fetched number for an Android device.

The current price of $499 will certainly give Essential a much-required pace. Also, the price-cut is only available for unlocked devices available for sale on Essential's website. Sprint, which is Essential's exclusive partner in the US still sells the PH1 for $699. While, TELUS, Essential's Canadian carrier partner, sells the phone for $1050 (approx. Rs. 68328).

Following Essential's lead, a price cut from its carrier partners may soon be introduced.