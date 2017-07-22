Essential phone release just few weeks away: Andy Rubin

There is a new update on Essential PH1 and it is something we were all waiting for. Essential founder Andy Rubin wrote in an email to potential customers that the smartphone will start shipping in a few weeks.

In the email, Rubin mentioned that the smartphone is undergoing testing with US and international carriers and that his team is working restlessly to get the phones out to consumers as soon as possible. He wrote, "I personally wanted to thank you for putting your name down for our first phone. We've been hard at work getting everything ready and the good news is that we're now going through certification and testing with the multiple US and international carriers."

The smartphone was announced in May and it was promised that it would release in June. However, June's long gone and there was no news whatsoever regarding the launch of the smartphone until now.

Rubin further mentioned, "You might be getting impatient to get your hands on your new Essential Phone (and I'm also impatient to get it to you!) but rest assured that you will have a device in your hands in a few weeks."

Rubin requested potential customers to express their support for Essential makers by initiating a shoutout with #thisisessential. Andy mentioned, "In the meantime, give us a shout out using #thisisessential to show the team that sweating the details and working long hours to get this device shipped is worth it."

Now that the smartphone release is just a few weeks away with confirmation from Rubin himself, you can start planning out to get hands on this device which is supposed to support several accessories.

Essential aims to downsize Apple's market by introducing a premium modular Android smartphone to directly face iPhone.