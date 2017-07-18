Essential smartphone might be launched in UK, Europe and Japan

The Essential PH1 is smartphone will also be shipped to UK, Europe, and Japan if reports from Financial Times hold any truth. Moreover, it has also been reported that Essential officials are already trying to crack up a deal with several UK carriers including EE to come up with a launch date.

Essential is way behind its schedule and there is still no official announcement made on smartphone's final launch date. Android co-founder had announced at the unveiling that the smartphone will hit shelves in the US sometime in June. Well, we are halfway through July and all we have from Essential are speculations.

Now a new report from Financial Times suggests that the smartphone will also debut in Japan, Europe, and the UK. This is certainly a big step from Essential. UK, Europe, and Japan are the developed parts of the world and Essential's move to introduce its smartphone in the areas shows that it is aiming to disrupt the market for high-end devices from Apple and Samsung. The report states that Essential executives are in talks with carriers in the UK to come up with a final launch date for the device.

However, officials from Essential have not broken silence over the missed smartphone launch last month. Niccolo de Masi, chief operating officer of Essential did mention that the smartphone launch in the US is imminent. However, he did not provide an explanation for the delay.

The smartphone is certainly closing in on its release date. However, there is no specific date for the same.