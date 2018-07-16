Exclusive: Comio to launch new smartphone with Full-view display, Face Unlock

After launching the C1 pro, Comio is now all set to launch its new budget smartphone in the fourth week of this month. The devices will go on sale via offline channels initially priced under Rs 10,000.

The new smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch Full-view display, Face Unlock and 13MP camera sources close to the development told GIZBOT. Sources further added that the new smartphone will run on Android O and will come in the red color option.

However there is no information on operator tie-ups, but considering the fact that the company has recently joined hands with Reliance Jio for the C1 pro, we can expect some news on that front.

To recall, Comio C1 pro features such as Face unlock, 8MP Camera, Dual VoLTE/ViLTE, Intruder Selfie, Venus Browser, Regional language support, Font application and Bike mode at Rs. 5,599. The smartphones come in three color variants - Metallic Grey, Sunrise Gold and Royal Black.

As per the specifications, COMIO C1 Pro is powered by a MediaTek 6739 quad-core processor, multiple font support in the user interface, 5.0-inch HD display, 1.5GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comprises of an 8MP AF rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. It is fueled by a 2,500 mAh battery.

The device has 3 dedicated slot support- 2 SIM Card + 1 SD card which supports up to 128GB and WPS Office support for PPT/Word/Excel/PDF.

COMIO C1 Pro comes packed with Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system which ensures pop touch, Simplified UI, and 2X Faster Interface.