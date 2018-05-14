Exclusive: Comio to launch a new sub Rs. 10k smartphone with dual-lens camera next week

After launching S1 Lite and C2 Lite in February this year, COMIO from China's Topwise Communications is now all set to launch its new budget smartphone next week in India. The devices will go on sale via offline channels initially and will be priced under Rs 10,000.

The new smartphones will sport a Full HD screen, dual-camera, and Bokeh mode sources close to the development told GIZBOT. As stated, the smartphones will be available for purchase only through offline channels in the beginning. It's unclear if the upcoming devices will be available on online platforms later.

Sources said, "The smartphone will be launched pan India and aims to be a game-changer in the mid-segment smartphone category."

Meanwhile, Comio is also planning to invest Rs 500 crore in the Indian market by the end of this year.

"COMIO will invest Rs 250 crore in marketing, another Rs 150 crore in R&D and manufacturing, and Rs 100 crore for sales and distribution in the Indian mobile phone market till December 2018, the agency quoted COMIO India CEO and director Sanjay Kumar Kalirona.

He said: "The company caters to the highest growing group (mid-level segment) priced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000."

To recall, both COMIO S1 Lite and C2 Lite comes with a special anti-theft feature called the 'intruder selfie'.

The devices are also embedded in the Freezer Application. The Freezer app allows you open as many applications as you wish without worrying about RAM constraints.

The COMIO phone comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage space on board. It is backed by a 3,050mAh battery to keep the lights on. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,499.

While, COMIO C2 Lite comes with a 5-inch HD IPS Display and is available in color variants like Sunrise Gold, Royal Black, and Metallic Grey. The smartphone sports an 8MP auto-focus rear camera with flash as well as a 5MP selfie camera with flash. It also runs COMIO UI based on stock Android Nougat.