Exclusive: itel, Spice, Tecno, Infinix will launch 25 smartphones in India within six months

With an aim to increase its presence and market share in India, Chinese conglomerate Transsion Holding is all set to launch more than a dozen smartphones in next six months. The company's CEO Arijeet Talapatra shared the details of the upcoming devices with Gizbot exclusively.

Arijeet said, "We are planning to launch 25 smartphones and 21 feature phones in next six months." He further went on to say with conviction that all of the company's brands are doing good in India.

While we talked about other things, the company's top-man also divulged into the number of smartphones they are going to launch segment-wise.

8 smartphones in the sub-10k range from itel.

6 to 7 smartphones from Tecno priced between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 20,000.

4 to 5 smartphones from Spice ranging between Rs 2,500 to Rs.10,000.

4 to 5 smartphones from Infinix priced between Rs. 9,000 and Rs.20,000.

While the company doesn't just seem to have smartphones in the pipeline but also has plans to launch as many as 12 feature phones from itel and 7 to 9 feature phones from Spice brand.

On launching 4G feature phones Arijeet said, "Jio is subsidizing its 4G feature phone and we don't want to get into such model."

The brand forayed into the Indian market in April 2016 with its mobile brand itel, which has now emerged as the second largest player in the overall mobile phone market in India. The brand captured 9 percent market share in the year 2017, and growth of 217 percent year-on-year as per Q4 2017 CMR report.

India is the second largest market after Africa and currently, Transsion Holdings is the fifth largest mobile handset player in the country. In 2017, the company sold approximately 130 million devices and achieved a revenue of around 20 billion RMB (Rs. 21,000 crores) globally.

At present, the company has five brands under its hood i.e itel, Spice, Tecno, Infinix and one accessory brand Oraimo which is a smart brand.