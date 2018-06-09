Exclusive: iVoomi plans to launch i2 Lite budget smartphone by June end

Chinese electronics firm iVoomi, which entered the Indian smartphone market in April last year, is now planning to launch seven more devices in the year 2018.

"We will be launching three entry-level smartphones with loaded features & four in mid-segment with high-end features this year," Kamal Tharwani, India Head, Sales & Marketing, iVOOMi told GizBot in an exclusive interaction.

iVoomi is planning to launch the Limited Edition "Gold Colour" variant of iVoomi i2 by next week and the lighter version of i2 ie iVOOMi i2 Lite by end of this month. Both devices will be budget Android handsets for masses.

On the company's investment plan Tharwani said: "We are working on to set up our own R&D unit in India along with completely made in India products so we will be investing close to $30-35 million by next financial year."

Meanwhile, the device maker also announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer a cashback of Rs. 2,200 on the purchase of new iVoomi's smartphone V5.

Under the Reliance Jio Football Offer, the customers are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs. 2,200 by recharging their Jio connections with an Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 prepaid pack on or before June 30. After the first successful recharge, the customers will receive 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each that will be credited to the MyJio app and can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges.

Recalling iVoomi's recent launch, the V5 budget smartphone is packed with 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM. The 8GB internal memory can be expanded by up to 128GB via a micro SD card on the device. The iVoomi V5 is equipped with a 2,800mAh battery unit and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.