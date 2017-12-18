Exclusive: LG will bring unique devices to enhance consumer experience, says Amit Gujral

LG Electronics India, which has recently launched LG V30+, its new addition to the V series, is all set to launch new technologies in 2018. In an interview with GizBot, Amit Gujral Head Marketing, LG Electronics India shared the company's strategy for the next year and its market share.

He said that "2018 is near us and you have to wait for new technologies LG will bring in 2018 and we will bring unique devices which can enhance consumer experience like V30+, which is just one example."

Gujral further stated that LG roughly contributes one-half percent to its overall business. However, in the line of future prospects to increase that the company's top-man believes that with the evolution of customers' understanding, they will acknowledge the differentiated technology which is coming from LG.

On market share in smartphone section in India, Gujral replied, "Roughly in the smartphone segment we have been hovering somewhere around 5 to 7 percent and our strategy is to give the differentiated offering of a device to people."

"Our target audience actually has the wide range of people we are no more into the society which is segmented into who buys what," Gujral further replied when asked about the target audience for LG V30+.

He said that "We'll start with Amazon, we will evaluate and figure out for the offline for this product." Adding more to that Gujral states that the company has not segmented their business into offline and online. But says that their exclusive and selective proposition will go to online and the remaining will go to offline.

To mention the company's latest entrant in the Indian market, the LG V30+ builds on the strengths of the OLED FullVision display in a body that is compact, slim and light at the price of Rs 44,900. It was first unveiled back in August at LG's IFA 2017.

The new smartphone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat and bestows a 6-inch QHD+ 2880 x 1440 pixel display with 18:9 aspect ratio.The advanced dual camera features a 16MP standard angle camera and 13MP wide-angle camera results in the nearly flat rear profile of the V30+.