Motorola has no plans to launch feature phones: Instead opens 6 exclusive stores in India

On one side where many smartphones companies are planning to launch feature phones to counter JioPhone, Motorola which was acquired by the Chinese tech giant Lenovo has no plans to foray into that segment.

"No we are not into feature phones and nor there is any plan to get into that segment, we are only a smartphone brand," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

However, about launching new phones, he said, "Maybe this festival season we will come out with something more exciting."

While we may have to wait for some exciting launches from Motorola, the company has just opened six new exclusive Moto Hub stores in India today. The company further has plans to open 50 Moto Hubs across the top tier towns at locations with significant traffic.

"Today we have opened six stores in the country, three in Delhi, NCR and three in Mumbai and our plans is to add 50 stores by the end of this financial year may be more also," Mathur said.

So Moto fans may have something forward to look for. Moto Hub stores will be a key destination for consumers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio. The stores will be housing devices that are available exclusively online also.

The good news though, apart from opening the stores, Motorola has also introduced inaugural offer in which the buyers will get free Motorola accessories on the purchase of Motorola E, C and G series smartphones. In addition, the company is offering 50 percent off on MODS on the purchase of Moto Z2 Play along with easy EMI options to choose from.

At Motorola, we understand our consumers' needs and focus on providing them meaningful mobile experiences. We believe with the launch of this new retail channel 'Moto Hub', we are giving the customers an opportunity to get access to the complete Motorola portfolio, our technology and devices, in an environment that is more open, fun and very uniquely Motorola," Mathur added.

The first Moto Hub stores officially open today at Great India Place, NOIDA, Logix Mall, NOIDA, Shipra Mall, Indirapuram, Xperia Mall, Dombivali, Mumbai, Korum Mall, Thane, Mumbai and Viviana Mall, Thane, Mumbai.