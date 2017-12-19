Exclusive: Motorola to open 50 Moto Hubs by the end of this financial year

Motorola Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo, today announced its partnership with Poorvika Mobiles, across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Talking in the same line, in an exclusive interview with GizBot, Sudhin Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India recently shared that offline business is growing.

Explaining about the same, the company's top-man said, "When we entered this country our strategy was online focus and over the years we have been transitioning towards creating our product availability in the retail as well and i think market is matured now consumers know what we are and today almost two-third of our business is coming from online and one- third from offline business, but now going forward we expecting that there would be an equal contribution from both the channels."

"Moto Hubs is a concept and currently we have 17 moto hubs in four cities which are Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta and Chennai and we are planning that by the end of this financial year we should have close 50 Moto Hubs in top 10 metro cities," he further added.

"We will expand in those cities as well," Sudhin replied when asked about opening Moto Hubs in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Earlier this month, the company announced its first ever experiential store in South India. Now moving towards the same plan, the company is planning to open Moto Hub over 250 Poorvika stores across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry & Karnataka.

The Moto Hub store will house the entire portfolio of Motorola devices, including the online exclusives like Moto E4+, Moto C+, Moto X4 and the popular Moto G families as well as Moto Z franchise and Moto MODs.

They will also house Motorola accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and covers. The newly launched Moto Mods will also be available for customers to experience and purchase. Customers can experience the all-new JBL Sound Boost 2 speaker, Moto TurboPower Pack battery mod, and the GamePad Mod to explore their passion.

To recall, the company has also launched three Moto Mods for the Indian markets. The new Mods include GamePad, JBL SoundBoost 2, and Moto TurboPower Pack and it is compatible Moto Z smartphones.

The Moto GamePad Mod and JBL SoundBoost 2 are priced at Rs. 6,999 each while the Moto TurboPower Pack Mod comes at Rs. 5,999.