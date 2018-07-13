Exclusive: Tambo to launch accessories brand by August end, and two more smartphones soon

After launching "TA-4" on Wednesday, domestic smartphone firm Tambo Mobile is now planning to launch two more devices in next two months under Rs. 8,000.

"We'll be launching two more smartphones in next two months under Rs. 8,000," Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo told Gizbot. Apart from these smartphones, the Chief Executive also told us that they will launch 4 feature phones by the end of this year.

Tambo, the latest mobile phone brand in India launched three smartphones and six feature phones back in April this year.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its accessories brand by August end and premium smartphone brand (7- 15K) before Diwali.

The company's top-man also revealed that Tambo is all set to start its assembly unit and SMT lines in Noida by the end of this year with an investment of $15 million.

At present, the company is assembling its handsets at V-Sun plant in Bawal.

For those who are not aware, the newly launched smartphone "TA-4" will be available in three colors - Jet Black, Champagne, and Sapphire Blue.

Tambo TA-4: Specification

Tambo TA-4 features a 5.45-inch display with 18:9 high screen IPS display with 550 nits of brightness.

It runs on Android Nougat 7.0 and is powered by a 1.25GHz Quadcore processor with MediaTek 6737 and the device is designed with 2.5D curved glass. The CPU is accompanied by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card.

The device has an 8 MP rear camera with dual-LED flash powered with Samsung sensor and 5 MP front camera with flash along with face beauty, burst mode, HDR, panorama mode, and stickers.

Furthermore, the Indian mobile phone brand is offering a service warranty of 200 days replacement along with the warranty of one-time screen replacement within 365 days of buying the phone.

Tambo also aims to have more than 600 service centers by the end of FY 2018.