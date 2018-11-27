Exclusive: UNISOC in talks with Indian and Chinese OEMs for its SC9863 chip integration

After garnering a lot of popularity and revenue from the sales of JioPhone, China-based fabless semiconductor company UNISOC (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) is now banking on its newly launched chipset SC9863 that supports augmented and virtual reality.

"We have launched this chipset this year in June and now you'll see the first product with this chipset in December, "Neeraj Sharma, Country Head at UNISOC told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

He said, "We are in discussion with both Indian and Chinese original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for this chipset."

Although he refused to divulge the names of the companies they are in discussion with, but according to industry sources UNISOC is in talks with Meizu and Micromax for the same.

Sources also said that "Meizu is also planning to launch three devices next month."

The SC9863 is armed with 8x Cortex A55 processor with speed up to 1.6GHz and is built for delivering an unparalleled high-end user experience.

It also features LTE Cat7 modem supporting Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) and 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + LTE/WCDMA/GSM) and provides camera support for 16MP at 30fps with a 3xCSI 4+4+2 Lane/4xCSI 4+2+2+2 Lane interface.

Meanwhile, the company is working with domestic handset maker Lava to design phones in India.

" We are closely working with Lava and by the end of January 2019 we will launch our products," Sharma confirmed.

The company is also focussing on 5G and showcased its wide range of future-ready 5G and IoT offerings at the recently-concluded India Mobile Congress 2018.

UNISOC also showcased several other products at the IMC 2018, such as the Smart Rear Mirror, BSJ GPRS/GPS locator, and Baidu Translator. The Baidu Translator comes equipped with built-in SC9850 and supports 4G MiFi, LTE-FDD, LTE-TDD, and WCDMA.

It leverages the Baidu Intelligent Translation and Cloud SIM technology and supports global brands. Similarly, the Smart Rear Mirror has a built-in SL8541C along with LTE/CAT4 connectivity, low-light night vision, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and light scanning.