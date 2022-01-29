Face ID With Mask Only For iPhone 12 And iPhone 13 Series Of Smartphones? News oi-Vivek

Face ID Mask Update With the iOS 15.4 beta 1, Apple announced that a new feature is incoming to iPhones, which will allow users to unlock their iPhones even when they are wearing a mask. This feature was achieved by recognizing the unique features around the eye area. It now looks like the feature is limited to select modern iPhones, and here are the details.

Several reports are now incoming that the Face ID with mask feature might not be available for all the iPhones. The feature is said to be limited to the newer iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones and this could be due to a hardware limitation on the older iPhones.

Users with iPhone 11 and older iterations are now confirming this claim that although they installed the latest iSO 15.4 beta 1 update, the Face ID with mask feature is not available on their devices. Hence, this feature is likely to be limited to iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

If you have an iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, then your iPhone is very unlikely to support Face ID unlocking when wearing a mask. Currently, only two generations of iPhones are said to carry the hardware required to achieve this feature.

You know the reason why only iPhone 12 and above can have FaceID unlock with mask ? the new TrueDepth system. Apple advertised iPhone 12 to have wider unlock angle. pic.twitter.com/6usyAq12ns — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 28, 2022

When Will The Stable iOS 15.4 Will Release

Apple recently released the first beta of iOS 15.4, we might be a few weeks away from the official release of iOS 15.4 for eligible iPhones. Do note that, all the aforementioned iPhones will get iOS 15.4 updates. However, only the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series of iPhones will support face unlock with a mask on.

If you have an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 series of smartphones, then you can currently download the iOS 15.4 beta 1 and test this feature. We do not recommend you to install this update on your main smartphone, as it might break the basic functionalities of your smartphone.

