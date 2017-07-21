Facebook might introduce a new kind of Modular smartphone

Google and LG might have dropped the plan of introducing Modular phones but it seems they have inspired other big fishes to join the league. After Motorola's modular Moto Z lineup, we might see a new kind of 'Modular' smartphone from the social networking giant Facebook.

As per a report by Business Insider, Facebook has filed a patent application that hints talks about a "modular electromechanical device" that can function as a standard device and can be modified by integrating individual electrical components such as a microphone, speaker, touch display, etc.

The patent application reads that the modular electromechanical device includes a chassis and a plurality of functional modules that can be connected to the chassis.

The early stage designs in the patent shows individual components that Facebook might plan to devise for the handset in process. These include- GPS module, touch pad module, speaker module, microphone, display, etc.

Going by the drawings in patent application, we can say that this particular device seems much more experimental and closer to what Google showed the world with its Project Ara. Motorola and LG also have the modular phones but those are not completely modular and work on simple detachable module pattern.

We will keep a close eye on Facebook's plans in the modular smartphone category as we personally believe that the modular technology is more advanced and flexible. It can and is the net big leap in mobile device category after the introduction of smartphones. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on Modular handset from Facebook.