Facebook Workplace Chat desktop app launched for Windows and Mac

Facebook has announced the launch of the desktop app called Workplace Chat. It is a desktop app is compatible with both Windows and Mac and features screen sharing ability as well.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the Facebook Workplace Chat desktop app has a dashboard that will collect your conversations and offer text search. It also offers features such as sharing options for videos, photos, video clips, emoji, and GIFs. The app is compatible with systems running on Windows 7 and above and macOS 10.9 and above. The systems running on the earlier versions of Windows and macOS are not supported by this desktop app.

Similar to Slack, this desktop app from Facebook lets group members to chat and work together. As per Facebook, while users have a personal account on the social media platform, Workplace Chat is a professional space is a place for the co-workers to be notified and share information between one another regarding the company.

The desktop app of Workplace Chat has a native notification button. Similar to other chat apps, this one allows voice and video calling as well in addition to the file sharing feature mentioned above. Interestingly, there is an ability to live stream 360-degree videos.

The Workplace platform is now available for free but has a premium version too for the interested users. As mentioned above, this app also supports screen sharing but users can control what they want to share in order to maintain their privacy.

The Workplace Chat desktop app is available in the beta version right now for the Facebook employees to be used internally. You can download the same from here.

As per the source, Vanessa Chan, a Facebook spokesperson was quoted saying, "This is one of the most widely requested features by customers, so we built it. The desktop app is still in beta and is being tested by Workplace customers who are providing feedback that we'll use to improve the product before a wider rollout."