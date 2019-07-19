Beware! 152 Fake Jio Apps On Play Store Claim To Offer 25GB Free Data News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In an alarming report, Symantec, a cybersecurity firm has revealed the concern about fake Jio apps that have become a scam. These fake Jio apps are claimed to display advertisements for profit, thereby scamming users of the telco. Notably, the report claims that there are a whopping 152 apps that the name of Jio and claim to provide free data.

It has been discovered that these apps were developed under 21 different names on the Google Play Store and touted to offer daily data benefits ranging from 25GB to 125GB. As there is free data, the Jio users haven't felt suspicious. On the contrary, these fake Jio apps did not offer any data but showed ads to make profit.

Fake Jio Apps

The cybersecurity research firm Symantec claims that most of these fake apps used similar methods to make profit. If you were installed any of these apps, then you would be promoted to carry out several steps to claim your free data benefit. In reality, these steps were prompted to get more information but not to offer any free data.

Also, these apps were asking users to enter their mobile number to activate the free data offer claiming that the offer will be enabled on connecting the number to the Jio server.

As per the report, nearly 40,000 users have installed these apps since January 2019. The reason that these apps did not raise any suspicion is that these are named Jio 4G Offers, Jio Prime, My Jio 4G, etc. Moreover, these apps used the official logo of the telecom operator making it tough for users to identify fake apps.

Our Opinion

In the current technologically advanced era, everything is available in a fraction of a second. In this situation, it is very important for one to stay away from scams. Remember not to believe all the messages that you receive until the same is from the official sources. Refrain yourself from clicking on links sent by friends on WhatsApp claiming to offer free data. These apps are meant to show aggressive ads and generate profit by victimizing users.

