    Finally Huawei release a 5G phone, Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) that we can buy

    Here is everything you need to know about the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

    By
    |

    The Huawei Mate X was the first Huawei smartphone with support for 5G network, now, Huawei has launched yet another 5G smartphone, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), which is similar to the Huawei Mate 20 X and offers 5G connectivity. Here is everything you need to know about the all-new 5G smartphone from Huawei.

    Finally Huawei release yet another 5G phone, Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

     

    Specifications

    The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) has a massive 7.2-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the smartphone with Balong 5000 modem, which is the company's own 5G modem.

    The device has a triple camera setup, which is identical to the Huawei Mate 20 X with a 40 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 20 MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, which is capable of offering 5x optical zoom.

    There is one significant change compared to the 4G and the 5G variant of the Huawei Mate 20 X. The Huawei Mate 20 X comes with a massive 5000 mAh, whereas, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) has a slightly smaller battery 4200 mAh battery. Though the battery capacity on the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is reduced, it now supports 40W fast charging, which will be able to refuel the battery quickly, compared to the 22.5W fast charging on the 4G variants. The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

    Price and availability

    The device will be up for pre-order in the UK from June 2019, and the Emerald green variant retails for £999, which is £249 more expensive than the Huawei Mate 20 X. As of now, there is no information on the official pricing or availability of the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) in India.

     

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
