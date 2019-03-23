Find out how Apple iPhone 11 will charge your Apple Watch and Airpods News oi-Karan Sharma Apple iPhone 11 to bring similar feature (Wireless PowerShare feature) as the one available on Samsung Galaxy S10 to charge Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple is expected to come with its iPhone 11 flagship smartphone this year and the rumors are already started surfacing on the web. Now a report from Macotakara who is a famous Japanese leakster has intended that the upcoming Apple iPhone will come with bidirectional wireless charging support. The site also confirmed details about wired charging solution which can be expected from the upcoming flagship phone.

The report suggests that Apple's 2019 iPhone will come with a arrive with a similar feature (Wireless PowerShare feature) as the one available on Samsung Galaxy S10. The report also claimed that Apple Watch will also be charged up by using this technology.

Earlier Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities has also predicted that Apple's upcoming iPhone will work on bidirectional wireless charging.

Macotakara also suggested that the newly launched Apple AirPods will also be compatible with the wireless charging feature on the alleged iPhone 11. In a separated report he has also claimed that iPhone 11 will come with a new charging cable, and this time it won't stick to the USB-C type for the charging port. Apple is planning to bring 18W USB brick which is also shipped with iPad Pro.

Recently the Apple AirPower mat was also spotted on Apple's AirPords page, which hinted that the launch of the AirPower mat is not too far. But the question arises if Apple iPhone 11 will be capable of charging the Apple Watch and AirPods then what's the use of AirPower mat. Let's see what the company is planning to bring this year.

