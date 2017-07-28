Find out how much the Moto X4 will cost

If you want any information about the Motorola's Moto series smartphones, leakster Ronald Quandt is the man. He has again taken to Twitter claiming that the upcoming Moto X4 will carry a price tag of €350.

If you convert the amount into Indian currency, it will be around Rs. 26,500. The leakster also says that he expected the smartphone to cost more. Well, the price is quite reasonable since Lenovo-owned Motorola has already launched its flagship the Moto Z2 Force. So the Moto X4 is supposed to be a mid-ranger. While Quandt has not revealed any features or specs of the device, we already know what to expect.

The Moto X4 is tipped to arrive with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The chipset would be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. However, Ronald Quandt's has revealed that there will be another 32GB variant of the Moto X4. Since he mentions that the 32GB variant will cost €350.

Moto X4 32GB will have some interesting pricing it seems. ~350 Euro in eastern EU. Lower than I thought. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 27, 2017

Talking about optics, the smartphone is tipped to feature a rear dual camera setup comprising of 8MP and 12MP camera sensors. Likewise, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Moto X4 is likely to pack a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on. In addition to this, the Moto handset would feature an IP68 certified chassis and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is said to be versatile enough to recognize gestures for on-screen navigation.

The Moto X4 is also speculated to sport an Aluminum body. As of now, Motorola has not announced a launch date for the smartphone. Hopefully, we will get our hands on the device soon.