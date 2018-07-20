ENGLISH

Find out the pricing of Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India

As expected, the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever.

    Apple has just taken the curtain up, with iPhone X. Other than that, the company has also introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at last night's event.

    You can check out the complete features and specifications of this year's iPhones models in Gizbot. In this article though, we will talk about their pricing. Well, Apple has confirmed how much the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will cost in India. Prices of all the aforementioned iPhones are now listed on Apple's official website. Well, get ready for a shock as the iPhone X costs a bomb.

    The starting price of iPhone X is Rs. 89,000, which means for the 64GB model. The 256GB variant of the iPhone X will be sold for Rs. 1,02,000. The iPhone X will make its way to the Indian market on November 3.

    Moving forward, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 will be retailed for Rs. 64,000 in India. While the higher version as in the 256GB model will carry a price tag of Rs. 77,000. The iPhone 8 will be released in India on September 29.

    Coming to the iPhone 8 Plus, its 64GB model will be sold for Rs. 73,000 in the country. The 256GB variant, on the other hand, will be priced at Rs. 86,000.

    As expected, the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever. Although Apple targets its products towards the niche market, the iPhone X's price is too much. Only time will tell how iPhone X fares in India in terms of sales.

