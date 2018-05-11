Finney blockchain smartphone's specifications out in the open

A Switzerland-based startup, Sirin Labs has revealed specs and features of the world's first blockchain powered smartphone. The report came on Wednesday, earlier the rumours claim that the first blockchain smartphone will be from Huawei. Sirin Labs has developed this smartphone and left Huawei in the race.

The company has named the smartphone as Finney which runs on an Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom operating system along with Sirin OS. The smartphone comes with an inbuilt "cold storage" crypto wallet, distributed ledger agreement and safe peer-to-peer resource sharing.

According to the company, Finney blockchain smartphone is completely "tamper proof" and it sports a physical security switch for wallet protection. The good part is that the cold-storage wallet is not connected to the internet which makes it more secure from hackers who are trying to access cryptocurrencies stored in the wallet. The smartphone also includes biometrics and lock pattern features.

The smartphone sports a 6-inch 18:9 display with 402 PPI pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, clubbed with an octa-core CPU and the Adreno 630 GPU. Sirin Lab's Finney handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

"FINNEY smart devices will create an independent blockchain network using a distributed ledger consensus mechanism. This enables fast payments between the network peers without the need for mining (fee-less). FINNEY devices will feature a cold storage crypto wallet compatible with the most common cryptocurrencies. The UI/UX will be developed to solve the technical pains of exercising crypto transactions by providing a platform for friendly and secure payments," reads the official website.

The device is said to be compatible with 22 different LTE bands. On the connectivity part, it also offers 802.11ac Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth 5.0. On the camera section, Finney comes with a single rear camera, which has a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 lens. On the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel sensor which features an 85 degrees wide-angle lens. The Finney smartphone has a 3,000mAh battery and can be charged 50-percent in around 30 minutes.

It also comes with an IP52 certification, which clearly means that there is limited protection from vertically falling water, like rain. The company expect that they will at least sell 100,000 units in this year. Moreover, it has already received 25,000 pre-orders over the last month. The smartphone comes with a price tag of $999, which is roughly Rs 68,000.

