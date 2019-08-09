ENGLISH

    If you think 48MP sensor was extreme for a smartphone camera, wait until you see the 64MP camera strapped on the rear panel of an upcoming handset. We are talking about the Realme's next flagship smartphone, which is set for an official launch event around Diwali later this year. The company confirmed the launch during a press conference held in New Delhi on August 7, 2019.

    First Look At Realme 64MP Quad-Camera Smartphone

     

    The flagship Realme 64MP quad-camera smartphone will be accompanied by multiple handsets with quad-lens camera setups. We believe these handsets will be launched under the Realme 5 series. The innovation tech event was also greeted by Samsung, the tech giant which will power the 64MP camera on the Realme handset.

    Realme organized a hands-on experience of the upcoming device during the press conference. We managed to get our hands on the device to test the worlds' very first 64MP mobile sensor, which is touted as the 'Full-function Quad camera system'. The full-function implies that the camera system will support all possible features and modes like a wide-angle lens, slow-motion, portrait, macro, pro mode, panorama, etc.

    First Look At Realme 64MP Quad-Camera Smartphone

    Dr. Manish Goel, Principal Engineer, SSIR System LSI Business, Samsung India talked about the newly developed 64MP ISOCELL plus sensor. The 1/1.7-inch sensor with 1.6-micron pixels will work on tetracell technology, which is nothing but a type of pixel-binning process to combine four neighbouring pixels to form a bigger pixel for better light intake.

     

    The process provides more light to the sensor by combines four adjacent pixels to deliver a brighter 16MP image output. The sensor is also claimed to have a good SNR (Signal-to-Noise) to keep the noise in check during low-light photography.

    First Look At Realme 64MP Quad-Camera Smartphone

    During favourable lighting, Realme's upcoming smartphone will utilize the full power of 64MP sensor to deliver a crisp 64MP resolution image. We took some shots during the launch event and found that the 64MP image was highly detailed. Even the 1/4th part of the frame showed excellent detailing and was no less than a high-resolution image.

    Samsung's new GW1 sensor is also claimed to minimize Pixel crosswalk for vivid images. Moreover, Samsung also mentioned that the new sensor comes with best-in-class autofocus and Smart-ISO control for well-exposed shots in low and harsh lighting.

    Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer - realme India was also present during the press conference. While he did not share any concrete details on the screen, CPU and other specs of the upcoming Realme smartphone series, he did mention that the new Realme smartphones will provide access to next-generation, never-seen-before features at an affordable price-point.

    First Look At Realme 64MP Quad-Camera Smartphone

    However, Realme is not the only brand working on a 64MP camera smartphone. Xiaomi also recently announced that the company will launch a Redmi smartphone with 64MP camera powered by the same Samsung-made GW1 sensor. It is due for launch in Q4 2019 in India.

    Once again, both the Chinese brands will fight on the Indian grounds to grab a bigger market share in the budget and mid-range price segment. It will be an interesting battle between the two brands, where consumers will be at the receiving side of the benefits in the form of handsets with high-end features at affordable prices.

    Both the companies are planning to launch their upcoming products with the massive 64MP camera sensors in the Q4 2019. We will keep a close eye on the updates related to Redmi and realme's upcoming smartphones.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019
