First performance test results of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 revealed

During the Snapdragon Summit in Maui which happened on December 6, Qualcomm, the popular semiconductor company officially announced its latest chipset Snapdragon 845 that will be powering the flagship smartphones of 2018.

The details about Snapdragon 845 are a bit scarce right now but the new Qualcomm chipset which will be the successor to the popular Snapdragon 835 is expected to come with improved image processing, enhanced performance, and better power efficiency. While it will take some time before we see the chip in action, the chipset and its performance results have appeared on the Geekbench database.

So what can we expect? Well, on closely analyzing the Geekbench results, it seems that the chipset will have some advantages over its predecessor and SoC's like Kirin 970, and Exynos 8895. Snapdragon 845 has got a single-threaded score of 2393 points and a multi-threaded score of 8300 points respectively. As per the numbers, the single-core performance sees almost a 20 percent improvement while the multi-core performance seems to have increased by about 30 percent.

Interestingly this SoC comes with an inbuilt Adreno 630 GPU and reports suggest that this GPU has 30 percent better performance reading. Comparatively, Snapdragon 845's power consumption is improved by 30 percent and has 2.5 times more video processing efficiency than the SD 835's built-in Adreno 540.

Apart from this the Renderscript of the chipset highlights the overall performance of Snapdragon 845 relative to Snapdragon 835. Just so that you know RenderScript is a component of the Android operating system for mobile devices that offers an API for acceleration that takes advantage of the heterogeneous hardware. It allows developers to increase the performance of their applications at the cost of writing more complex (lower-level) code.

Besides, Renderscript is a valuable reference for GPU performance. SD 835 in previous testings had got a RenderScript score of 7899, while the Snapdragon 845 has now scored 13948 in the test. All in all, from the numbers we can somewhat say that the SD845 GPU is actually 56.63 percent more better than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6, next-generation Google Pixel, LG G7, Sony H8266 and Xiaomi Mi 7 are expected to come with this new chipset.

Via