Flextronics, Foxconn, and Samsung contribute more than 50% of India’s mobile manufacturing

Top three firms Flextronics, Foxconn, and Samsung - account for more than 50 percent of the country's local production, according to a new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR).

As per the report, the share of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) manufacturing increased by 43 percent from Q1 to Q4 2018, to end at 57 percent. On the other hand, Semi Knocked Down (SKD) manufacturing declined by half from 61 percent in Q1 2018, ending at around 38 percent in Q4 2018.

"SMT manufacturing in India is currently smartphone-centric. There is a clear momentum with all top five major smartphone players, including the likes of Xiaomi, OPPO, and VIVO ramping up their SMT capacities. When it comes to Indian players, its only Lava that's showing promise," said Narinder Kumar, Lead Analyst-IIG, CMR.

"Beyond the likes of Samsung and Lava, we anticipate the entry of other major featurephone players into SMT Manufacturing," added Narinder.

The report pointed out that there was a 20 percent YoY decline in the approximate number of SKUs. In comparison, there was a mere 7 percent sequential decline in SKUs in CY2017.

Overall mobile handset shipments to top 345 million in CY2019, with smartphones growing at 10-15 percent YoY, while 2G feature phones are anticipated to decline by around 12-15 percent YoY.

"Smartphone shipments will see growth in the year ahead. We anticipate 2019 to be the year of radical smartphone innovation, with a major evolution in form factors. On the other hand, while 2G feature phone shipments decline, we anticipate 4G feature phones will remain steady," added Swati Kalia, Analyst-IIG, CMR.