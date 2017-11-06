Flipkart announces Samsung Mobiles Fest: Attractive discounts on several smartphones

Are you looking to buy a new smartphone? Well if you fancy Samsung then Flipkart has just announced discounts on several Samsung smartphones and you might just be able to grab a nice deal. Besides, Samsung does have some good smartphones in its product portfolio.

Dubbed as Samsung Mobiles Fest, the sale has started from today November 6 on the e-commerce website and it will go on until November 8. The offers cover Samsung's best and top rated smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7 amongst others.

Let's look at the offers in detail.

Talking about the flagship products, the Galaxy S8 duo is available at a starting price of Rs 57,900 for the Galaxy S8 64GB model. Consumers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 20,000. The base model of the Galaxy S8+ is available at Rs. 64,900 with the similar exchange offer. No cost EMIs are also available on both the models.

While if you think that is a little way above your budget then you can always buy last year's flagship the Galaxy S7. It is one of the top premium smartphones to buy and is available at Rs. 29,990 after discount. Consumers can further avail discounts of up to Rs. 25,000.

Coming to mid-range segment, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,900. Similarly, buyers can avail up to Rs. 20,000 discount on the exchange. No cost EMIs for the phone start at Rs 2,492 per month. Consumers can also opt for a buyback guarantee at Rs. 149 for the C9 Pro.

Moving to a more affordable category, Samsung Galaxy On Max is available at a price of Rs. 14,900 after 11 percent discount. There is almost Rs. 14,000 off on exchange of an old phone. No cost EMIs on the phone start at Rs 2,484 per month.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available at Rs 13,900 and there is up to Rs. 13,000 off on exchange of older devices. The no-cost EMIs start at Rs. 2,317 per month.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is available at a special price of Rs. 7,490. You can exchange an older smartphone for an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 7,000. Whereas the cheapest in the lot, Samsung Galaxy On5 and On7 are available at Rs. 6,490 and Rs. 6,990 respectively. Both come with exchange offers of up to Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 6,500 as well.