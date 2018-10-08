ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Grab Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 at no cost EMI

As part of the sale offers Realme C1, the new benchmark of entry-level smartphones, priced at Rs. 6,999/- will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11, 2018, at 12:00 Noon onwards.

By

Related Articles

    Realme today said that its recently launched smartphones Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1, will be exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days.

    Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Grab Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1

    Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said: "With the love and support of our fans, Realme today is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country. Apart from offering the best features at every price point - better than any other brand, we also have some exciting offers for our customers. With a Realme smartphone for every Indian, we are confident of selling over 1 million units in the 4 days of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart."

    All Realme phones will come with a complete mobile protection only at Rs. 99/- during the Big Billion Days sale. The phones come with a No Cost EMI offers and a 10 percent discount on Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cardholders.

    As part of the sale offers Realme C1, the new benchmark of entry-level smartphones, priced at Rs. 6,999/- will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11, 2018, at 12:00 Noon onwards.

    The smartphone with a 4230mAh battery and Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor, supports a 6.2-inch super large screen and offers the first notch full screen in its price segment

    While Realme 2, which has features like AI dual camera and big 4230mah battery. With the 10 percent discount, now people can get their own Realme 2 starting from Rs. 8091/-.

    In addition to that Realme 2 Pro which carries a formidable Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and comes in three variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at Rs.13,990/-, 6GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at INR 15,990/- and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM at Rs. 17,990/-. Realme 2 Pro, with a super large and marvelous view, 6.3-inch Dewdrop Full Screen and the highest screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent in its segment, will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11, at 00:00 Hours (October 10 midnight) onwards.

    The phone will be available in three new colors- Blue Ocean, Black Sea, and Ice Lake.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue