Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Grab Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 at no cost EMI

Realme today said that its recently launched smartphones Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1, will be exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said: "With the love and support of our fans, Realme today is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country. Apart from offering the best features at every price point - better than any other brand, we also have some exciting offers for our customers. With a Realme smartphone for every Indian, we are confident of selling over 1 million units in the 4 days of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart."

All Realme phones will come with a complete mobile protection only at Rs. 99/- during the Big Billion Days sale. The phones come with a No Cost EMI offers and a 10 percent discount on Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cardholders.

As part of the sale offers Realme C1, the new benchmark of entry-level smartphones, priced at Rs. 6,999/- will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11, 2018, at 12:00 Noon onwards.

The smartphone with a 4230mAh battery and Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor, supports a 6.2-inch super large screen and offers the first notch full screen in its price segment

While Realme 2, which has features like AI dual camera and big 4230mah battery. With the 10 percent discount, now people can get their own Realme 2 starting from Rs. 8091/-.

In addition to that Realme 2 Pro which carries a formidable Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and comes in three variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at Rs.13,990/-, 6GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at INR 15,990/- and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM at Rs. 17,990/-. Realme 2 Pro, with a super large and marvelous view, 6.3-inch Dewdrop Full Screen and the highest screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent in its segment, will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11, at 00:00 Hours (October 10 midnight) onwards.

The phone will be available in three new colors- Blue Ocean, Black Sea, and Ice Lake.