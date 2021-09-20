Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Best Deals On Budget Phones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is the talk of the town even as Flipkart is yet to announce the sale dates. Like always, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on smartphones and several other gadgets. At the same time, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering some of the best deals on budget phones.

When we think of budget phones, brands like Gionee, Lava, Itel, and others come to mind. If you're looking for a new budget phone, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 might be the place to head to. You can check out several branded budget phones here, which we have listed below.

Budget Phones At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Budget phones are among the highly sought-after for their price tag. Generally, a phone priced under Rs. 10,000 is categorized as a budget phone. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering a couple of brands at a huge discount. For instance, Gionee is a top brand when it comes to such budget phones.

Phones like the Gionee Max, Gionee Max Pro, Gionee F8 Neo, and more can be bought at a discount. Some of these phones can be bought starting from Rs. 6,299. However, the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is yet to announce the discounted price for Gionee phones. Similarly, Lava budget phones can also be bought at a discount at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021.

Lava is primarily known for feature phones with a keypad design. At the same time, there are budget smartphones from the Indian brand. Lava Z61 Pro, for instance. As the name suggests, this is quite a Pro phone for the asking price made by an Indian company. Again, Flipkart is yet to announce the discounted price of the Lava budget phones.

MarQ By Flipkart At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Flipkart is surely a popular e-commerce retailer. But did you also know that Flipkart has its own brand of electronics, including budget phones? MarQ by Flipkart has a diverse range of budget phones that come with an attractive price tag. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is going to offer these phones also at a discount.

Joining the list are also Itel phones with a budget tag. Presently, Flipkart has teased these phones would be getting a discount. The exact discount percentage would be revealed on September 26 as part of Flipkart's Big Bang Reveal. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a budget option, head over to the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 for some huge discounts.

