Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Jaw Dropping Deal on Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 27,699

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is the talk of the town as the upcoming sale will offer exciting discounts on several gadgets. One such product will be the Google Pixel 6a which comes with premium features. If you're looking for a flagship, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the Google Pixel 6a for just Rs. 27,699.

Google Pixel 6a at Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Google Pixel 6a was announced in July with a launch price of Rs. 43,999. The new Google smartphone debuted with the in-house Tensor processor and in a single model featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days will offer the Google phone at its lowest price ever.

As mentioned earlier, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the Google Pixel 6a for just Rs. 27,699. Presently, the terms and conditions of the new deal are unclear. The teased poster suggests the discounted price tag includes the Festive Offers of Rs. 3,000 off on bank offer. It also includes a Rs. 3,500 discount on the pre-paid order.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days discount on the Google Pixel 6a could also include an exchange deal. The dedicated Flipkart sale microsite says buyers can claim up to Rs. 20,000 off on exchanging their older model. Exchanging your old phone will depend on multiple factors like the condition of the display, battery, and more.

Should You Get Google Pixel 6a at Flipkart Big Billion Days?

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the premium flagships released for the Indian market. It features a 6.1-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it draws power from the Google Tensor processor and is backed by Android 12 OS. As a Google smartphone, users will be the first to get the latest Android update, including the incoming Android 13 OS.

At the rear, the Google Pixel 6a features a dual-camera setup with 12MP + 12MP shooters. There's also an 8MP front camera. Additionally, the Pixel 6a comes with a 4,410 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. All of these make the smartphone a premium one and makes a great deal to get it for less than Rs. 30,000.

