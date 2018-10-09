ENGLISH

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 1,299

Flipkart is offering Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 1,299 during the Big Billion Days Sale. All you need to know.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is only one day away from us and we have already known a lot of deals which are going to be offered during the sale. Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just announced an amazing offer on Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has announced that buyer can grab the smartphone as low as Rs 1,299. He took the help of Twitter to announce this limited period offer. 

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 1,299

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be up for grab with a price cut of Rs 2000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale. The smartphone will be listed at Rs 12,999 during the sale. The sale will kick start from tomorrow October 10, buyers can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent on their HDFC credit and debit cards. They can also avail the discount on EMI and no-cost EMI option. 

    The e-commerce website is also offering an exchange value of up to Rs 11700 on the exchange of an old smartphone. this will bring the cost of the smartphone to Rs 1,299. But do note that you will be able to get the phone at this value when you get the maximum exchange value. So this is the catch behind the attractive deal which Flipkart and Xiaomi are giving to its consumers. 

    Just to recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a starting price tag of Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. On the other side, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant are priced at Rs 16,999 in Indian smartphone market. The phone is available in blue, black, gold, red, and Rose Gold color options in India.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 1,299

    The Redmi Note 5 Pro flaunts a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor, clubbed with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 128GB via microSD card. 

    The phone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with the LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor of selfies and video calling. The smartphone is fueled by a 4000mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5. 

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
