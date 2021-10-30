Just In
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Google Pixel 4a Selling With Rs. 6,000 Discount
Google Pixel 4a is the premium mid-range device from Google that made its debut last year in India. Now, the smartphone has received a huge price cut of Rs. 6,000 at Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The sale is now going on the e-commerce site which will be live until November 3. Along with the price cut, one can also avail of several bank offers on the Pixel 4a.
Google Pixel 4a Discount At Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
The Google Pixel 4a is now available at Rs. 25,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 31,999. Besides, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent off on SBI credit or debit cards and an additional Rs. 2,000 off on all prepaid transactions. With all these offers, one can get the Google Pixel 4a for Rs. 22,749. Moreover, the Google Pixel 4a comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option and black color variant.
Google Pixel 4a Specifications
In terms of features, the Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch AMOLED panel that delivers FHD resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. However, the smartphone skips a microSD slot.
For imaging, you get a single 12.2MP rear camera with OIS and 4K video recording support. For selfies and videos, the Pixel 4a features an 8MP front-facing camera that is also capable of 1080p video recording.
On the software front, the phone runs stock Android UI and packs a 3,140 mAh battery unit that supports an 18W charging technology. Other aspects include a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for security, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and so on.
Google Pixel 4a: Should You Buy?
If you are buying the phone during the sale, it can definitely be a good deal. The Google Pixel 4a offers a stock Android experience along with good camera features and it also weighs very light. However, there are some drawbacks as well including lack of 5G connectivity, microSD slot, dedicated ultra-wide sensor, smaller battery, and so on.
