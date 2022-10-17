Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Offers on Flagship Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Many retailers are offering discount bonanzas and price-cut deals as part of their festival sales. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is one such sale that will start on October 19. The sale is tipped to offer whopping discounts on many products, including premium phones. Here are some offers and deals on flagship smartphones you can check out.

Flagship smartphones bring in top-end features, offer updates for years, and are also more expensive. If you're looking for a new flagship, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 might be the best place to head to. Flagship smartphones like the Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S+, iPhone 13, and Realme GT Neo 3T will get a discount.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Discounts on Flagship Smartphones

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 post suggests a wide range of popular brands getting a discount. The list of brands includes Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Infinix, Micromax, and Lava, and one can find a premium flagship from most of these brands.

For instance, the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with powerful features like 150W fast charging support and will get a discount on Flipkart. One can also check out the Poco X4 flagship smartphone at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Flipkart is offering a 45 percent price cut on Poco X4, making it a good buy.

More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to have a massive price-cut deal at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22+ variant will get the most discount in the series. Similarly, the iPhone 13 is rumored to get a whopping discount just as we saw at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The newly launched Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also available on Flipkart but might not get much of a discount. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a might get a big price cut deal.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Dates And Bank Deals

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 19 and will go on till the October 23. Flipkart has partnered with SBI, and is offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can also get more discounts with exchange offers on Flipkart, which would further drop the price of their flagship significantly.

