Just In
- 5 min ago Apple Facing eSIM Woes in iOS 16; iPhone 14 Users Getting 'SIM Not Supported' Error
- 12 min ago Vivo Big Joy Diwali Sale Offering Phones for Meager Rs. 101, but There’s a Catch
- 28 min ago Motorola Launches “Fast and Fluid” E22s: What Sets It Apart in the Sub-10K Segment?
- 47 min ago Google Meet Gets Major Update: Is The Meet App Confusion Finally Over?
Don't Miss
- Travel A View From South Africa's Highest Cable Car
- Education CAT 2022 Admit Card; Know CAT Exam Date, How & Where To Download Hall Ticket
- Lifestyle Dhanteras 2022: Why Is Yamadeepdaan Performed With 13 Lamps On This Day
- Movies Drishyam 2 Trailer: The Sequel Packs A Punch With Ajay Devgn And Akshaye Khanna At The Helm Of This Thriller
- Finance PM Expresses Concern, On High Import Bill For Edible Oil, Fertliser
- News Indian Railways earned over Rs 2500 cr through scrap sale till September
- Automobiles Jeep Grand Cherokee Teased Ahead Of November Launch
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland shock West Indies
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Offers on Flagship Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss
Many retailers are offering discount bonanzas and price-cut deals as part of their festival sales. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is one such sale that will start on October 19. The sale is tipped to offer whopping discounts on many products, including premium phones. Here are some offers and deals on flagship smartphones you can check out.
Flagship smartphones bring in top-end features, offer updates for years, and are also more expensive. If you're looking for a new flagship, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 might be the best place to head to. Flagship smartphones like the Google Pixel 7, Samsung Galaxy S+, iPhone 13, and Realme GT Neo 3T will get a discount.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Discounts on Flagship Smartphones
The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 post suggests a wide range of popular brands getting a discount. The list of brands includes Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Infinix, Micromax, and Lava, and one can find a premium flagship from most of these brands.
For instance, the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with powerful features like 150W fast charging support and will get a discount on Flipkart. One can also check out the Poco X4 flagship smartphone at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Flipkart is offering a 45 percent price cut on Poco X4, making it a good buy.
More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to have a massive price-cut deal at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22+ variant will get the most discount in the series. Similarly, the iPhone 13 is rumored to get a whopping discount just as we saw at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.
Also Read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Details
The newly launched Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also available on Flipkart but might not get much of a discount. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a might get a big price cut deal.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Dates And Bank Deals
The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 19 and will go on till the October 23. Flipkart has partnered with SBI, and is offering a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Buyers can also get more discounts with exchange offers on Flipkart, which would further drop the price of their flagship significantly.
Related: Google Pixel 7 Goes Out of Stock On Flipkart
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470