Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Grab Samsung Galaxy On6 as low as Rs 1,590

Today is the third day of Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and the e-commerce giant is already offering the massive discount on smartphone and many other products. Samsung fans are pleased to know that the company is offering a mid-range smartphone with an instant discount of 10 per cent with SBI debit and credit card.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering flat discounts, special exchange offer and up to 70 per cent buyback value on the purchase. If you remember, Samsung Galaxy On6 was one of the popular mid-range smartphones from the company. Flipkart is offering the smartphone for as low as Rs 1,590.

Flipkart and Samsung joined hands to offer a flat discount, additional exchange value and extra discount on an exchange on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy On6. The smartphone is currently listed on the website for Rs 15,490.

How to grab the Galaxy On6 for Rs 1,590

The Samsung Galaxy On6 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 15,490, under the Diwali sale the smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 3,500. After the discount, the price of the smartphone comes down to Rs 11,990. Flipkart is offering an extra discount of Rs 2,000 on the exchange on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy On6.

The e-commerce site is also offering 70 per cent buyback value of the phone. This means the customer will get Rs 8,400 back when they upgrade to some selected Samsung smartphone on Flipkart.

Keeping all the deduction in mind we can say that the Samsung Galaxy On6 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 1,590.

Just to recall, Galaxy On6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 1480 pixel, with the screen density of 294 ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone houses a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clubbed with Mali-T830 MP1.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera side, the smartphone houses a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8 megapixel for selfies and video calling. The Galaxy On6 packs a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8 Oreo.