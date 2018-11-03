Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Grab the LG G7 ThinQ for Rs 27,000

India is all set to celebrate the festival of lights and to make it more joyful for its customers Flipkart is hosting the Big Diwali Sale between November 1 to November 5, 2018. The e-commerce giant is offering interesting deals and discounts on products like smartphones and accessories. Under the sale, the company is giving exclusive discounts on smartphones like the iPhone 8, Nokia 6.1, Poco F1, Pixel 2 XL and others. The best profitable is on LG G7 ThinQ.

LG launched its G7 Thinq in India with a price tag of Rs 39,990, and under the sale, Flipkart has listed the smartphone with a flat discount of Rs 10,000. After the discount, the price of the smartphone comes down to Rs 29,990.

Apart from the Rs 10,000 flat discount, Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of 10 per cent to the SBI cardholders. While using the SBI debit or credit card for your purchase you will get the phone for Rs 27,000. If you are an owner of old Samsung Galaxy S8+ or a OnePlus 6 or an Apple 7 Plus and you don't want to keep it, then you can exchange the smartphone with an exchange value of Rs 14,499 or Rs 17,099 or Rs 14,099 respectively.

Just to recall, the LG G7 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen carries a pixel density of 564ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with the Adreno 630 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB and 6GB of with an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB respectively. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 512GB.

On the optical front, the LG G7 ThinQ features a dual camera setup on the back with the combination of a 16-megapixel wide lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video call.

The smartphone is fueled by a non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo) out-of-the-box.