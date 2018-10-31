Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Lenovo A5 and K9 to go on sale from November 1

Smartphone maker Lenovo has recently launched its Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 smartphones in the Indian market, now the company has announced the availability of both the smartphones on Flipkart. Both the smartphone will be available on Flipkart from November 1 under Big Diwali Sale. The company has launched these two new budget smartphones on India almost after a year.

The Lenovo K9 smartphone will be up for grabs in one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 8,999. On the other hand, the Lenovo A5 comes in two variant one with 2GB RAM which is priced at Rs 5,999 and another with 3GB RAM which will cost Rs 6,999. With this price point, both the smartphone will go up against Xiaomi's entry-level Redmi 6A.

Lenovo A5 specifications

The Lenovo A5 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 clubbed with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by two storage variant 16GB and 32GB which can be expanded further via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Lenovo A5 sports a single rear camera setup with 13-megapixel camera sensor f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with the same aperture.

The Lenovo A5 is fueled by a bigger 4,000mAh non-removable battery. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Lenovo K9 specifications

The Lenovo K9 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MTK6762 octa-core SoC. The smartphone is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage via microSD card.

On the camera part, the smartphone comes with the quad-camera setup. At the back, the phone sports a combination of a 13-megapixel+5-megapixel lens with AI capabilities and bokeh mode. On the front, it houses the same combination of the camera sensor. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.