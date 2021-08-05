Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Grab Samsung Galaxy F62 At Rs. 6,000 Discount News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live on the platform on the occasion of Independence Day. Now, you can grab the mid-range Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone at an attractive price. Brands like Motorola, Realme, Samsung, and among others have announced discounts for their smartphones.

However, if you are looking for a Samsung smartphone then the Galaxy F62 can be a great deal. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 for both storage models. To recall, the Galaxy F62 was launched back in February with flagship-grade features that now selling starting at just Rs. 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy F62 New Price

The base 6GB + 128GB model is now available at Rs. 17,999 instead of its launch price Rs. 23,999, while the high-end 8GB + 128GB model can now be purchased at Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 25,999. Do note that, the offer will be applicable until August 9. Further, the Galaxy F62 is available in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey color options.

Samsung Galaxy F62: What Does Offer?

The Galaxy F62 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the 32MP selfie camera sensor. Other sensors of the smartphone include a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP portrait shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor.

One can also get Super Steady, 4K video recording Hyperlaspe, Super slow motion, Night mode, and so on. The smartphone runs Android 11 with the Samsung OneUI 3.1 custom skin on top. The main highlight of the Galaxy F62 is the flagship Exynos 9825 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. One more plus point is its 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Worth Your Money?

For an asking price of Rs. 17,999, you can get premium features including its processor, battery, and camera. The same chipset runs the Galaxy Note 10 Plus currently selling starting at Rs. 54,990. Apart from the processor, the Galaxy F62 features a unique design; however, the smartphone would not be perfect if you are looking for a slim design smartphone as it weighs around 218 grams.

