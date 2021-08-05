Flipkart Big Savings Sale: Grab Asus ROG Phone 3 At Up To Rs. 7,000 Discount News oi-Rohit Arora

Flipkart Big Savings Sale has gone live and we have found a great deal for gamers. Asus ROG Phone 3, the best gaming phone we've tested in 2020, is available at discounted prices. During the five-day sale (August 5th to August 9th), the ROG Phone 3's 8GB + 128GB variant will be up for grabs at Rs. 39,999, i.e. Rs. 7,000 down from its selling price. The 12GB RAM variant has also got a price cut of Rs. 6,000 and will be available for purchase at Rs. 43,999.

Besides, Asus mentions that there's an additional 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and AXIS bank card users. While there must be some conditions on bank discounts, the effective price will come down to Rs. 36,000 if you manage to get that 10% instant discount. This is a good deal if you were eyeing a flagship gaming phone and the hefty price came in your way.

Notably, the ROG Phone 3 was launched in India in July 2020 in two variants - the 8GB/128GB at Rs. 49,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant at Rs. 57,999.

We had a fair share of our time with the handset while testing the 8GB + 128GB variant. It impressed us with its gaming response and overall performance. The ROG Phone 3 was the first smartphone to be powered by the beefed-up version of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The SD865 Plus is essentially a speed-binned SD865 that operates at 3.1 GHz and is accompanied by an overclocked Adreno 650 GPU to deliver up to 10% better performance. Additionally, you get the faster UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The 3D graphics are rendered on a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel (2340x1080 pixels, 391ppi) with best-in-class 144Hz refresh rate. It is still one of the most fluid display on a smartphone and makes for an excellent screen for gameplay. You can choose to run the screen at 144Hz, 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz or keep it at an Auto-refresh rate. The 10-bit AMOLED panel on the ROG Phone 3 also offers support for HDR10+ and has 650 nits peak brightness.

The handset features dual stereo speakers with dual amplifiers that generate loud and immersive audio. You also get support for Hi-Res audio (192kHz/24-bit standard) over USB-C output. Sadly, the phone comes sans the 3.5mm audio jack but the company offers a connector in the box for ease of use.

One of the best game-centric features on the ROG Phone 3 is its touch-sensitive trigger buttons that also support swiping. These dedicated triggers can also be split into two parts to offer support for tap and slide functions. You can read more about the smartphone's gaming, processing, software and camera performance in our comprehensive review.

Keep an eye on GizBot as we will keep bringing more deals from Flipkart's Big Savings Sale for you.

If you don't want to invest in a last year's gaming phone, you can consider buying the new Poco F3 GT. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 25,999, the F3 GT brings physical game triggers (first-in-its-category), a 120Hz 10-bit OLED panel, stereo speakers, and a big battery with industry-leading 67W fast-charging support. The smartphone is powered by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and flaunts a 64MP triple-lens camera.

It is an excellent choice for enjoying graphics-intensive games at a fair price. You can read more about the handset in our Poco F3 GT First Impressions.

