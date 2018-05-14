Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days

At the time of launch, the Honor 9 Lite was the most affordable smartphone with a premium all-glass design. Similarly, the device is now available at just Rs 8,999 on the Flipkart Big Shopper Days, which makes it one of the best deal on Flipkart without any gimmick. The Honor 9 Lite is one of the best-looking smartphones within Rs 15,000 price range and this deal makes it even better.

In the ongoing Flipkart Big Shoppers Days (from the 13th of May to 16th of May) the Honor 9 Lite, which is usually priced at Rs 10,999 (for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage) is now available at a staggeringly low price of Rs 8,999. However, this price is only applicable for the HDFC Credit or Debit card users, whereas other customers have to shell out an additional thousand rupees (which makes it Rs 9,999) to get the Honor 9 Lite. Even at this price tag, this is a great smartphone, which has a premium design, quad-camera setup with face unlock.

Honor 9 Lite First Impressions

How to get this deal?

To get the Honor 9 Lite for Rs 8,999 go to Flipkart, search for the smartphone, click on buy now and complete the transaction. Make sure to use an HDFC card to make the payment to get instant 10% instant discount on the total billing amount. In fact, the same offer is also applicable for all products across Flipkart. However, the product has to have a minimum price tag of Rs 4,999 and the maximum discount offered is Rs 1,599. It means, if you are buying something that is priced Rs 15,999 or more, the instant discount will be stalled at Rs 1,500.

The Honor 9 Lite features and specifications

The Honor 9 Lite bestows a 5.65-inch FullView display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device comes with an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB default memory capacity. The device supports additional storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. There are standard connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support and more. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone with an intelligent power saving feature.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the front and another dual camera setup at the rear. Both the dual camera modules comprise a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The dual cameras at the rear of the device are accompanied with PDAF and HDR to capture photos with unique clarity. The dual selfie cameras have a slew of features such as upgraded beautification to identify between him and her, gesture control that lets you click selfies by waving your palm, ability to capture your expressions, and hardware level depth sensing for great looking bokeh effect and portrait shots.