Flipkart Billion Capture+ smartphone with dual cameras pegged for November 15 launch

Flipkart announced the Billion brand in July this year. After a few months of its announcement, it looks like the brand is all set unveil its first smartphone in India. The Billion brand was launched with the aim of selling a wide range of products those are aimed for the Indian market.

We say so as Flipkart has confirmed that the Billion Capture+, the first smartphone under its Billion brand will be launched in India on November 15. There is a dedicated page on the online retailer's website for the upcoming Billion Capture+ smartphone. This listing not only confirms that the smartphone will be launched in the country in the next week but also the features of the device.

From the dedicated page on Flipkart, it is clear that the Billion Capture+ smartphone will arrive with dual cameras at the rear accompanied by dual-tone LED flash. Also, the Flipkart page confirms that the smartphone will be made available for sale from November 15 itself. It does mention that there will be several launch offers with the smartphone.

Capable dual cameras From the teaser page on Flipkart, it can be inferred that the device will come with a capable dual camera setup at its rear. Well, it is seen that the dual cameras on the Billion Capture+ will capture shots with Bokeh effect and there is a super night mode for low light photography. Stock Android experience One of the major highlights of the Flipkart's Billion branded smartphone is that the device boots on stock Android Nougat OS. The stock version of the OS is a welcome addition as it will not occupy a lot of space as there will be minimal bloatware and the device will also receive quick and timely updates from Google. Support or fast charging Though the exact battery capacity of the Flipkart's Billion Capture+ smartphone remains unknown for now, the page on Flipkart shows that the smartphone might support a fast charging technology. We say so as the teaser page shows an image as shown up. Premium body From the images on the teaser page, it can be seen that this smartphone will have a premium body with a good design. It is believed to feature a USB Type-C port at the bottom. Also, there appears to be a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on board. Widespread service centers Besides confirming that there will be several partner offers on the Billion Capture+ smartphone, the dedicated page also shows that the device will have a good after sales service network. It is claimed that there are 130 service centers spread across 125 cities in India.