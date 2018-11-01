Flipkart Diwali Sale: Grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for just Rs 749

The Festive season is on in India and to mark the celebration various e-commerce platforms have started offering discounts and other lucrative offers to boost the sales and attract more consumers. The e-commerce giant Flipkart is also hosting Big Diwali Days sale and as a part of the sale, the company is offering discounts and cashbacks on a wide range of products across different categories. If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone for yourself or gift it any of your loved ones then Flipkart has a lot to offer you. As a part of the sale, one of the Xiaomi's best selling mid-budget smartphone the Redmi Note 5 Pro is also receiving some exciting offers.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with an original price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas, the 6GB RAM variant comes with an original price tag of RS 16,999. However, as a part of the Big Diwali Days sale you can grab the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 12,999 and the 6GB RAM variant for Rs 14,999. This means you will be getting a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

You can also grab the Redmi Note 5 Pro for less than Rs 10,000 if you exchange any of your old smartphones. Upon exchanging any old smartphone you can avail an extra discount of more than Rs 2,000. Also, if you exchange your Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB variant you can get an exchange value of up to Rs 12,250 lowering the price further down to Redmi Note 5 Pro to just Rs 749. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM variant will fetch an exchange value of up to Rs 13,850 bringing the price effectively down to Rs 1,149. However, there is a catch.

In order to get the maximum exchange value, you will need to trade a high-end device such as an Apple iPhone 7 and Galaxy Note 8. While the iPhone 7 will get you a discount of Rs 11,000, the Galaxy Note 8 will get you a discount of Rs 12,250. Thus, you will need to trade a Galaxy Note 8 to avail the offer and grab the Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 749. So technically, you will need to barter a flagship smartphone to grab the Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 749.

Besides, if you are exchanging a Redmi Note 4 or Redmi Note 3 you can get an exchange value of Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,800 respectively. This further lowers the price of the device to Rs 9,549 for exchanging Redmi Note 4 and Rs 10,199.