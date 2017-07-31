Flipkart to host the Big Redmi Note 4 Sale on August 2

Xiaomi fans pay attention as Flipkart is going to host an exclusive 6-month anniversary sale on Redmi Note 4 starting 12 noon on August 2. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which has remained one of the most popular and hottest selling smartphones on Flipkart, made its début on the platform in January 2017.

According to Counterpoint, Redmi Note 4 is India's top selling smartphone. Coming back to the Flipkart sale, it will offer a host of amazing exchange offers, EMI facility and buyback guarantee options for customers looking to buy the smartphone. Flipkart is offering assured Buyback Guarantee for a price of Rs. 249, across all variants of the phone (ranging from 2GB/32GB to 4GB/64GB).

In addition, there will be an assured 40% value back when exchanged within a period of 6-8 months, from the date of purchase. Customers can also exchange their old smartphones for a new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs. 999, availing up to Rs.12,000 discount.

Customers can even avail extra savings on no cost EMI transactions with Citi Credit Card, paying as less as Rs, 1,111 per month for a brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. You can also choose to get an additional discount of Rs. 500 on MI Air Purifier 2, with every purchase of the smartphone. Moreover, Flipkart has ensured ample stock availability for the Big Redmi Note 4 sale on August 2nd.

Just to recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display along with 2.5D curved glass as well as chamfered edges.

Though the Redmi Note 4 was launched in China with the Deca-core MediaTek X20 processor, in India, the company has used the Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor. The processor is teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage space.

The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper with LED flash, PDAF, and f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter that is also teamed up with 85-degree wide angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

A large 4,100mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 4 pumping enough juice for the smartphone to last for a day.

The other features that the Redmi Note 3 successor comes packed include 4G VoLTE, Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8 and hybrid dual SIM support.

Eventually, you can use the second SIM tray as a microSD card slot that will support up to 128GB of expandable storage. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at its rear.