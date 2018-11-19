Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Grab Motorola One Power for Rs 1,149

Lenovo owned Motorola launched its latest smartphone Motorola One Power smartphone. The phone is currently listed for Rs 15,999, but you can grab it at as low as Rs 1,778 per month with No Cost EMI option on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is running its Mobiles Bonanza sale, during this sale the company is offering some attractive discounts and deals on smartphones.

How to grab Motorola One Power at just Rs 1,149

During the sale, the company is offering the Motorola One Power smartphone with No Cost EMI option starting with Rs 1,778 per month. The banks which are offering No Cost EMI option are Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, RBL Bank Credit Card, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank.

If you don't have a credit card then don't worry you can also avail the No Cost EMI option with American Express card or Bajaj Finserv. Apart from the EMI option, you can avail the smartphone by exchanging your old smartphone. Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 14,850 on selected brands like OnePlus, Apple and other. If you get the exchange value then the price will come down to Rs 1,149.

Just to recall, the smartphone sports a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The screen carries a notch on the top along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB default memory capacity.

On the optical front, the Motorola One Power sports a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of 16MP + 5MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 12MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is fueled by a large 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1(Oreo) out of the box.

Also Read: Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 999 with Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale