Flipkart Phone For Free Offer: Here's A Chance To Win 100% Cashback

Among the latest promotional offers, the e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced yet another offer called Flipkart Phone for Free. This new campaign lets customers get a chance to win 100% cashback on their smartphone purchase. Currently, it is applicable only for the users of the Flipkart app and mobile website. This campaign will run from 12 AM on August 28, 2021 to midnight of August 31, 2021.

Under the Flipkart Phone for Free campaign, as many as 100 customers who have purchased a mobile phone on Flipkart can stand a chance to win 100% cashback. They will be chosen on the basis of 25 customers per day during the sale period. Notably, the e-commerce portal lets every 1,000th customer as the lucky winner till 100 customers are chosen. Here are the details of the Flipkart Phone for Free offer.

Flipkart Phone For Free Offer Detailed

As mentioned above, the Flipkart Phone for Free offer is live from 12 AM on August 28 and will go on until August 31 at 11:59 PM. 25 lucky Flipkart patrons purchasing a smartphone everyday will be eligible to get the full amount of their purchase. It will be credited in the form of a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher.

To be eligible to avail the offer, buyers will have to purchase a smartphone of their choice via Flipkart. These 25 winners will be selected as the 1000th, 2000th, etc. of the day. The winners will be announced on the Flipkart mobile category landing page on September 14, 2021.

Furthermore, the selected winners will receive their Flipkart gift voucher equivalent to the amount paid for the smartphone purchase by October 25, 2021. This will account for 100% cashback on the smartphone's pricing.

Requirements For Flipkart Phone For Free

As per the terms and conditions of the Flipkart Phone for Free, customers who want to avail the 100% cashback offer have to be 18 years or older and hold a valid Flipkart account. If there are multiple smartphone purchases during the sale period, then only the first purchase made by the customer will be taken into account for Flipkart for Free. Also, only the delivered orders will be eligible to get the voucher and cancelled orders will be ruled out for consideration.

