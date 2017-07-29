Flipkart teases a new smartphone with long battery life

Apparently, we will soon get to see a new smartphone. We say this as Flipkart is teasing a phone that will be sold only in the Indian market.

The Flipkart teaser carries the message "#GoBeyond". While the teaser doesn't reveal the name of the smartphone or the brand, it does give out some details about it. The new device is said to pack a large battery that will support fast charging. Interestingly, going against the recent trend of large displays, the smartphone will come with a compact display.

The Flipkart page also shows the rear part of the phone. These days most of the smartphones feature rear dual cameras. However, as you can from the image, the upcoming device sports a single camera lens along with a LED flash placed below it.

The teaser further reveals that the unnamed phone will be offered in multiple color variants other than the usual Black and White. So expect to see the device in some funky colors. Presumably, there will be Blue, Gold and Pink options.

Unfortunately, we don't have any more information or details on the new smartphone like the exact launch date. The pricing part is not disclosed as well nor any hints are given. However, we assume it to be a lower-mid range to mid-range one. Hopefully, we will get to know more about this mysterious device in the upcoming days.

What do you think about this smartphone? Or which company does it belong to? Let us know in the comments section.