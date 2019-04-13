Follow these simple steps to enable Dual-SIM feature on Google Pixel 3 News oi-Karan Sharma Follow these simple steps to enable the Dual-SIM feature on your Google Pixel 3 smartphone with Android Q beta. All you need to know about the e-SIM feature.

Google Pixel users this is good news for you people and the wait for the support of Dual SIM on your Android smartphones are over. Google has finally enabled the support for Dual SIM feature with the latest Android Q Beta, this feature will allow you to use two SIM simultaneously on your Pixel smartphone. Fone Arena has tested the feature and get it working on Jio and Airtel networks. Here are the steps which will allow you to get access to Dual SIM support on your smartphone.

But do note that, first you have to install the beta version of the software on your phone. Before installing that please have sure you have backed up all the important data to your PC or a hard drive because in this process you might lose your personal data. Moreover, it's always better not to do such experiments on your primary device.

So the very first thing you need to do is to enroll your device in the Android Beta Program. You can download it from here.

Secondly, you have to update your Google Pixel 3 smartphone with the latest Android Q beta which comes with a version QPP2.190228.23

Now you have to active the eSIM by scanning the QR code from your service provider, In this case, FoneArena used Jio and Airtel both. You can get the QR code by sending an SMS to Airtel.

After all this, you need to insert a nano-SIM card in the SIM card slot. Now you have to enable Developer options by clicking on build number three times.

Enable Feature Flag for settings_network_and_internet_v2 . Then you have to restart the phone.

After restarting the phone you can see a pop-up asking you DSDS prompt and enable the Dual SIM Dual Standby feature. You have to click 'OK' and you are all set to use two SIM at your Pixel smartphone.

Users can use both the SIMs for making calls, sending messages and also for data. Do note that you can only use one SIM for data at one point.