Forget Samsung, Google Pixel XL 2 will also feature Always On display

Speculations are rife about the second-generation Google Pixel smartphones. Just a couple of days back, an alleged Google Pixel XL 2 render emerged online.

While the image hinted towards an almost bezel-less display on Google Pixel XL 2, fresh information has popped up regarding the device. According to a report by XDA Developers, the Google smartphone will arrive with an 'Always On' display mode, multiple display profiles, and ability to use squeeze features even when the screen is not active. The Ambient display feature that will work in the same manner as it does on Samsung's new smartphones.

The highlight of the Always On Display is the ability to have the display enabled but display just a little information to show you the updates.

This means it will also display useful information and notifications when the handset is not active.

To remind you, this feature was spotted in the code of the Android O Developer Preview 3. So albeit indirectly, it was suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphones, which will be running Android O, would sport this feature.

On the downside, this feature is believed to incur some extent of battery drain. This feature could have been included at the beginning itself but if Google does not push through, there will be numerous ways to get the same via the third-party apps.

In addition, Google has also been rumored to include sRGB mode into the display settings. Previously, this mode was only accessible through Developer options. Apart from that, there is likely to be an option called "Vivid Colors".