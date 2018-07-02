Forget triple camera setups, Light to launch a phone with nine camera lenses

Remember when the Light L16 camera was launched? The device had 16 camera sensors to create DSLR-like photos. Well, the same company is now planning to launch a smartphone with 9 camera sensors.

Back in 2015, the idea of 16 lenses seemed pretty crazy. But today, with companies like Huawei bringing three camera sensors to its P20 Pro, it seems like a possibility in the coming days. Light is said to be working on a smartphone that will have from five to nine camera lenses.

According to The Washington Post, Light already has multiple prototypes it is testing for launch sometime this year. The company also claims that their multiple lens camera phone will allow users to take 64MP shots. That's impressive, however, the size of the image would be too big.

What we know for sure is that the smartphone would cost you a fortune, considering the Light L16 camera was priced at $2,000. While these prototypes comprise less number of lenses, they might cost less expensive than the L16. But still, expect this smartphone to be priced well above the $1,00 mark.

Talking of the L16 camera, it is a compact camera that captures the details at multiple focal lengths. It then uses algorithms to combine 10+ images into a single, high-resolution photo. The L16 produces high-quality photos. It offers striking details, better colors, and significantly less noise. More than 52 megapixels gives you the creative freedom to zoom, crop, and enlarge to your content.

As you zoom in or out, the L16 chooses the best combination of 28mm, 70mm, and 150mm camera modules for your scene. Lumen allows you to adjust depth-of-field and give your image as much or as little of that natural background blur as you wish. The L16 is built on a software platform much like your smartphone.

Huawei also caused a stir by putting a triple camera setup to its P20 Pro. The teardown shows that both 20MP monochrome and the 40MP primary lens share a single connector port. While the 8MP telephoto lens has an exclusive connection to the motherboard. This shows that the company didn't reinvent the connection when it decided to add the telephoto lens; it hardly added a new connection on top of the normal dual camera connector.