Free Lava Agni 5G Smartphone For Realme 8s Owners; How To Get It News oi-Tanaya Dutta

India's first 5G phone Lava Agni was launched in November last year. Now, the brand has announced an interesting offer for customers. You can now get the Lava Agni 5G for free if you have the Realme 8s smartphone. However, you need to register from the official site of Lava. Here's how to do it.

The wait is over! Exchange your Realme 8s for free with India’s first 5G smartphone AGNI. The last date to register is 7th January 2022.



Register here: https://t.co/X2zB7CjwE1



T&C Apply#ChooseASide



Offer valid till stocks last.#LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian #AGNI5G pic.twitter.com/fZkO1g14V4 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 3, 2022

Get Free Lava Agni 5G Smartphone

You can now exchange your Realme 8s smartphone for free with the Lava Agni 5G. For that, you'll have to visit Lava official site or can simply click on this. Now, you need to give some info like your name, contact details (mobile no and email id), and address details.

Then click on the 'exchange now' options. After that, the customer service initiative - AGNI Mitra will contact the user to schedule an appointment for the exchange. Once everything is done, you will get the new Lava Agni 5G smartphone with the invoice.

Lava Agni 5G Features And Price

In terms of design, the Lava Agni 5G has a sleek design and matte finish back. Coming to the features, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage that supports additional storage expansion of up to 256GB.

Upfront, the Lava Agni 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front-facing sensor. At the rear, the smartphone offers a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro shooters. The camera features include AI Mode, Super Night, and a Pro Mode.

Other aspects include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3 5G bands support, and so on. The phone is available for Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Should You Exchange Your Realme 8s With Lava Agni?

Both phones have the same processor, battery, and refresh rate. However, you'll get a larger screen size and an additional 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the Lava Agni 5G. So, exchanging your Realme 8s with the Lava Agni 5G won't disappoint you. It is also important to note the exchange offer is valid until January 7.

Best Mobiles in India