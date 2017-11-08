Galax launches two new GTX 1070 Ti EX graphics cards for gamers in India

Founded in 1994, Galaxy has built its reputation as the behind-the-scenes designer and manufacturer of many of the most popular OEM-branded graphics card products on the market.

"We are dedicated to creating a custom user experience and believe that each of our products needs to fit its owner, not the other way around. What we make is not merely the product of focus group tests, but rather the results of observing and honoring the way individuals choose to interact with technology," the company has said.

As such the company has now announced its own versions of Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card for users in India. Like all GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards, the clock speeds are of similar set 1607MHz base and 1683MHz boost. However, both GALAX EX models come with custom cooling solutions and VRM which should help the system achieve better overclocks.

Further, the company has stated, "The all-new GeForce GTX 1070 Ti delivers incredible speed and power through NVIDIA Pascal the most advanced gaming GPU architecture ever created. Together with GALAX's design and premium materials, the Galax GeForce GTX 1070 Ti can provide an incredible gaming experience and superior performance."

Galax GeForce GTX 1070 Ti EX

The standard EX edition uses a 5+2 phase design, a slight upgrade from the reference FE model's 5+1. To power it, users need to plug in an 8-pin and a 6-pin PCIe connector. The custom cooling uses a pair of 100mm fans. These run much quieter since they require less RPM to push as much air as an 80mm or 90mm fan used on common cards. These fans stop operating automatically when the GPU temperature dips below 43C, maintaining silence.

There is RGB LED lighting on the fans and on the GeForce logo on the side. This is controllable via GALAX' Xtreme Tuner Plus software (an innovative overclocking and monitoring tool with an expertly designed interface for hardcore DIY users), allowing users to change colors, set behavior, as well as monitor the card and overclock it.

Underneath the active cooling solution is a nickel-plated copper dual 8mm and dual 6mm heatpipe heatsink. The VRM MOSFETs get their own aluminum heatsink as well. Even the back has aluminum alloy back-plate reinforcement, matching the metal shroud. This backplate uses thermal pads so as to help dissipate heat from the PCB as well, and not just trap it.

The company claims that "this card is ready to rock out of the box! Sleek, all-black look graphics card that boasts a refined style and custom 100mm fans. Also, allows users to change the color of its top lighting effect."

The card is priced at Rs. 43,000 and it comes with 3-year warranty.

Galax GeForce GTX 1070 Ti EX-SNPR White

Another member of GALAX WHITE family, the company has said that GTX 1070 Ti EX-SNPR White comes with amazing cooling performance with 100mm dual fans and at the same allows users to change the color of its top lighting effect.

Basically, the Sniper Edition features a stylish white shroud, fans, and backplate. The PCB remains the same including the 5+2 phase power design and 8-pin+6-pin plugs. As mentioned earlier the system has dual 100mm fans and dual 6mm with dual 8mm nickel-plated copper heatpipe heatsink.

The only difference between EX and White is that the latter comes with RGB LED position. The fans do not have LEDs in this version while the GeForce logo and the backplate are backlit.

The card is priced at Rs. 44,500 and it comes with a 3-year warranty as well.

Meanwhile, the company has promised, "Our aim is to produce performance products that help to enhance the escapist in games, to heighten the perception of play and help contribute a performance level that is unsurpassed."